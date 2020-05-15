Khomchak orders probe into death of two servicemen during exercises

Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Ruslan Khomchak has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the death of two servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during exercises.

Censor.NET reports citing Khomchak's post.

Khomchak said this in an appeal regarding the tragic death of servicemen of the Special Operations Forces, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported.

"At present, I have given all the necessary instructions for a comprehensive investigation that should establish the causes and preconditions of the tragedy. On its basis, the leadership of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at its level will make all necessary decisions. Substantiated reports and proposals will also be submitted to the defence minister and the supreme commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces for them to make respective decisions," the appeal reads.

Khomchak also emphasized the importance of saving the life of every soldier and preventing the recurrence of such tragic cases, especially not on the battlefield.

Read more: Ukrainian Armed Forces report 43 coronavirus cases

He noted that the past month had seen an increased number in the deaths of servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, in particular, in the Special Operations Forces, during non-combat missions to repel attacks by Russian occupation forces in the area of the Joint Forces Operation.

"On May 13, we once again suffered a painful and irreparable loss of highly qualified and motivated servicemen from the Special Operations Forces units. The leadership of the Ukrainian Armed Forces expresses deep condolences to the families and friends of the fallen soldiers," the appeal reads.

The details and causes of the death of the servicemen have not been disclosed.

It was reported on social media that Major Andriy Suprihan and Sergeant Dmytro Kuzmenko had died during an exercise in the Joint Forces Operation area while practising landing on the water.