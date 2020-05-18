Ukrainians trust Zelenskyi most among all politicians - poll

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi heads the rating of trust among politicians in Ukraine, with 57% of Ukrainian citizens trusting him and 37% distrusting him, according to a poll entitled "A Year of President Zelenskyi: Assessments of Citizens" conducted by the Rating sociological group.

According to the survey, more than a third of respondents could not assess their level of trust in Verkhovna Rada Chairman Dmytro Razumkov and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. In general, 25% trust Razumkov and 33% do not trust him, whereas only 14% trust the incumbent prime minister and 39% do not trust him.

The level of distrust in all other politicians exceeds the level of trust in them. In particular, 25% trust co-chair of the Opposition Platform – For Life faction Yuriy Boiko and 57% do not trust him. Holos Party member Svyatoslav Vakarchuk is trusted by 24% and distrusted by 61%, Batkivshchyna Party leader Yulia Tymoshenko by 22% and 72% respectively, and former Ukrainian President and European Solidarity faction member Petro Poroshenko by 20% and 76% respectively.

According to the poll, 39.3% of Ukrainians are ready to support Zelenskyi in the presidential election, and 34% are ready to vote for the Servant of the People Party in the parliamentary election.

"If the presidential election took place in the near future, 39.3% would vote for Zelenskyi (among those who will vote and have decided on their choice)," the statement said.

At the same time, 13.9% of respondents are ready to support Boiko, 13.3% Poroshenko, 8.6% Tymoshenko, and 5.9% Strength and Honor party leader Ihor Smeshko. Support for other candidates is below 5%. Some 8% of those polled were undecided.

According to the poll, the parliamentary rating is headed by the Servant of the People party which 34% of those who will vote and have decided on their choice are ready to support. Some 15.1% of respondents are ready to vote for the Opposition Platform - For Life party, 14% for European Solidarity, 9.2% for Batkivshchyna, 4.7% for Strength and Honor, and 4% for the Radical Party.

The survey was conducted among Ukrainian citizens aged 18 years and older in all regions, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas. A total of 3,000 respondents were interviewed on May 12-13, 2020. The poll's margin of error does not exceed 1.8%.