Russia supplies three wagons with ammunition and tanks to Donbas

Russia has delivered more than ten tanks, eight armored combat vehicles, and vehicles loaded with ammunition to Donbas.

Censor.NET reports citing Ukraine’s Defense Ministry report.

"Last week, three wagons of ammunition, including for weapons of banned calibre, more than ten tanks (three new and the rest – repaired ones), eight armoured combat vehicles, and up to 30 vehicles loaded with ammunition for small arms and grenade launchers were delivered from Russian territory through uncontrolled border areas to the occupation units," Ukraine’s Defense Ministry Spokesman Mykhailo Sharavara announced at a briefing.

Russian propagandists try to justify an increase in arms supplies to the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions with the alleged "threat of offensive" by Joint Forces in late May.