Seven regions not ready to ease quarantine measures - Health Ministry

As of today, May 26, seven regions in Ukraine do not meet all the necessary criteria for easing quarantine measures introduced to prevent the coronavirus spread, according to the Health Ministry.

As reported by Censor.NET.

In particular, Volyn, Donetsk, Zakarpattia, Luhansk, Lviv, Rivne and Chernivtsi regions are not ready to weaken quarantine yet, according to data provided by the ministry.

The ministry explains that these regions do not meet the required incidence rate (total number of new COVID-19 cases in the past 7 days per 100 thousand population) or test coverage.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers on May 20 decided to move to a so-called adaptive lockdown model from May 22 to June 22.

Read more: Ukraine confirms 339 coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

As of May 26, Ukraine reported 21,584 coronavirus cases, including 339 COVID-19 infections confirmed in the previous day.