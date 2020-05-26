Klitschko: 393 Kyiv residents recovered from coronavirus

In Kyiv city, 393 people have recovered from the coronavirus disease, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Over the past day, 33 people have recovered. In total, 393 residents of the city have recovered," Klitschko said at a briefing on May 26.

He also added that the largest number of coronavirus cases in Kyiv in the previous day was recorded in Darnytskyi district (12), Dniprovskyi district (10), and Desnianskyi district (8).

As reported, Kyiv city’s cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 grew to 2,710 as of May 26, including 58 ones recorded in the previous day.