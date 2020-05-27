Razumkov says language law needs to be changed

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Dmytro Razumkov has said that the law on ensuring the functioning of Ukrainian as the state language needs to be changed.

Censor.NET reports citing Glavkom.

"I think so [the language law needs to be changed]. I understand that there are positions that will be perceived positively, and there are those that will be perceived negatively. Any politician, especially amid war and a difficult situation in the country, should not think about how positively or negatively his words about the language will be perceived but understand whether this will unite Ukrainian society or not," Razumkov said.

He specified that respective bills had been registered in parliament but had not been included in the agenda of plenary meetings in the coming weeks.

When asked whether the Servant of the People party has a generalized concept of the language law, Razumkov said that the faction, in this case, is "quite diverse."

Read more: Saakashvili believes Parliament to collect enough votes to appoint him Deputy PM

"There are deputies who are too radical in defending the Ukrainian language and there are those who will adopt a completely opposite position. You see it yourself. But it seems to me that the greater part will adhere to the centrist position, in this matter as well," he said.

The law on ensuring the functioning of Ukrainian as the state language came into force in Ukraine on July 16, 2019.