Foreign chiefs of Normandy Four to start talks soon
Foreign chiefs of the Normandy Four (Ukraine, Germany, France and Russia) will have a conversation soon, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said.
Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.
Foreign chiefs of the Normandy Four (Ukraine, Germany, France and Russia) will have a conversation soon, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said.
"We will continue the conversation in the Normandy format at the ministerial level. Soon, another such conversation will take place, where we will discuss the solutions that may bring peace to Donbas," he said at a joint press conference following the results of the meeting with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password