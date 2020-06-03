Israeli ambassador claims rise of anti-Semitism in Ukraine

There's an increase of anti-Semitism rate in Ukraine, since people let themselves dissert on the number of Jews in Ukrainian business circles and speak absurd things about Jews on TV. Joel Lion, the Ambassador of Israel in Ukraine said so in his interview.

Censor.NET reports citing RBC Ukraine.

"If we follow the definition by IHRA (the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance), then yes, you've got the rise of anti-Semitism here in Ukraine. If people dissert about a lot of Jews doing business in Ukraine, that's anti-Semitism, and it's wrong. If Palchevsky (Ukrainian and Russian entrepreneur and public figure) says some absurd things about the Jews while being on air on TV, it's anti-Semitism. You can't say it's wrong thing to say, or say it's something else", he said.

Joel Lion also said that rewriting history would be considered anti-Semitism as well.

Read more: Zelenskyi, Netanyahu exchange experience in fighting COVID-19

"If someone sells postcards with Nazi symbols on them right next to Maidan, one shouldn't just go and complain about it. The police should reach the site and look into it as a manifestation of anti-Semitism. And if someone says something bad about Israel, it's anti-Semitism, too, even if people use the word sionism for that, in order to conceal their anti-Semitic message", the Ambassador said.