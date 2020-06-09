Bill on referendum registered in Verkhovna Rada

Presidential bill No. 3612 "On Democracy through an All-Ukrainian Referendum" has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada.

Censor.NET reports citing parliament's website.

According to the parliament's website, the bill was received on June 9 and submitted for consideration by the parliament's leadership.

The president described the bill as urgent.

The text of the bill and accompanying documents have not yet been made public.

Earlier reports said that the Servant of the People party was preparing five bills envisaging the introduction of democracy in Ukraine. These are bills on all-Ukrainian and local referendums, on the introduction of legislative initiatives of the people, on the people's veto.

Read more: Zelenskyi thanks EU for disbursement of EUR 500 mln loan to Ukraine

On February 28, the parliament's working group drafting bills in the field of democracy approved the final wording of the bill "On an All-Ukrainian Referendum."

The text of the document was published on the parliament's website on March 4 and its public discussion began.

Earlier, Deputy Head of the Servant of the People Party Yevhenia Kravchuk and First Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk suggested that the Verkhovna Rada would pass the bill at first reading before the end of the third session that will last until July 17.