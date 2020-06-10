Ukraine receives EUR 500 mln in macro-financial assistance from European Commission

Ukraine received the second tranche of EUR 500 million as part of the fourth macro-financial assistance (MFA) program from the European Commission, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has stated.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Ukraine received the second tranche of €500m under the Fourth Macro-Financial Assistance Programme from the European Commission. It will help to reduce the debt burden and overcome the negative economic consequences of COVID-19.

For his part, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that these funds would be used to overcome the consequences of COVID-19.

As reported, on May 29, the European Union announced the disbursement of a EUR 500 million loan to Ukraine as part of its fourth macro-financial assistance (MFA) program, under which the EU has provided Ukraine with EUR 3.8 billion in MFA loans since 2014. The assistance is the largest amount of MFA the EU has disbursed to any single partner country.