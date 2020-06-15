Poroshenko being questioned in case of Yanukovych's state treason

The former president of Ukraine was questioned in Kyiv Court of Appeal, where the case of Viktor Yanukovych's state treason was considered.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Poroshenko said that he was dissatisfied with Yanukovych's attempts to justify Russian aggression and cede responsibility for the illegal annexation of Crimea and the occupation of Donbas to Ukraine.

"The attempt not to recognize the Russian aggression, which is being heard in the hall of Kyiv Court of Appeal, is anti-state and unconstitutional. The fact of Russian aggression in Crimea, which began on February 20, 2014, was being recognized across all international platforms during all five years. The capture of Crimea was de facto completed on February 27-28. I personally testify that Crimea was captured by Russian troops during my visit," he said.

The fifth president of Ukraine added that he had personally seen the Russian troops and had information that they had been present at the airport in Simferopol while landing ships had been arriving from Novorossiysk.