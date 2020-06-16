Ten regions and Kyiv city not ready to ease quarantine measures

As of June 16, Ukraine’s ten regions and Kyiv city do not meet all the necessary criteria for easing quarantine measures introduced to prevent the coronavirus spread, according to data provided by the Health Ministry.

Censor.NET reports citing Health Ministry press service.

In particular, Kyiv city, Vinnytsia, Volyn, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Rivne, Ternopil, Chernivtsi and Chernihiv regions are not ready to weaken quarantine yet.

The ministry explains that these regions have high incidence rate (total number of new COVID-19 cases in the past 7 days per 100 thousand population), high occupancy of beds in hospitals and low coverage of the population by PCR coronavirus testing.

The ministry notes that relevant data from Crimea and Sevastopol city are not available.

Read more: Ukraine reports 666 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers on May 20 decided to move to a so-called adaptive lockdown model from May 22 to June 22.

As of June 16, Ukraine reported 32,476 coronavirus cases, including 666 COVID-19 infections confirmed in the previous day.