Adaptive quarantine in Ukraine to be extended until July 31

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine extends adaptive coronavirus quarantine until July 31.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"We extend the adaptive quarantine until July 31 this year. Also, at today’s meeting of the Government, we will consider the updated approach to adaptive quarantine proposed by the Health Ministry, which provides for the possibility of strengthening quarantine in some regions if the situation requires," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at the Government’s meeting on Wednesday.

According to him, the ministers will also adopt a resolution on changing the schedule of the beginning of a working day in some industries at the suggestion of the Economic Development Ministry.

"This [will be done] in order to stretch the peak in time when a lot of people go to work before 9 o'clock and crowd the public transport... This is the measure some countries have taken, and it is also a common option when the start of a working day will be stretched from 08:00 to 10:00 or later," the Head of Government said.

In addition, the rules that will apply during quarantine – with regard to wearing face masks indoors or limiting the number of passengers in transport – will be determined at the Cabinet’s meeting.

Read more: Kyiv reports 41 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths in past 24 hours

As reported, the Government introduced the quarantine in Ukraine on March 12 to combat the spread of coronavirus infection. In particular, the operation of subways in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipro was suspended, as well as the operation of ground transport in the cities.

The first stage of easing quarantine restrictions in Ukraine was introduced on May 11.

The next stage of easing quarantine was announced on May 22. The Cabinet of Ministers endorsed a decision to establish adaptive quarantine in Ukraine from May 22 to June 22.