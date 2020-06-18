Ukraine may strengthen lockdown on June 22

Ministry of Health has developed three main scenarios for the development of the coronavirus epidemic in Ukraine, according to which, in the worst case scenario, strict adaptive lockdown may be introduced in some regions starting from June 22.

Censor.NET reports citing Chief Sanitary Doctor Viktor Lyashko's briefing.

"We are not saying that in two weeks we will close the country for lockdown. This schedule shows that strict quarantine can be introduced in some areas of our country on June 22. The growth dynamics may show this," Lyashko said.

The official also noted that there was a high probability that Ukraine would be able to spend the summer without quarantine.

Read more: Adaptive quarantine in Ukraine to be extended until July 31

"The probability that we can go through the summer without quarantine is also quite high. We can live without it for 3-4 months. The main thing is to follow sanitary norms and gently get out of it. If we do not do this, we can impose lockdown in some regions, including strict lockdown," Ukraine's Deputy Healthcare Minister stated.