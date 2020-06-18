Rada fails to approve updated Government's action plan

The Verkhovna Rada has not approved the revised action plan of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

The document was supported only by 207 lawmakers, while 226 votes minimum were required.

The revised Government’s action plan was presented by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

As reported, on June 12, the Government approved the revised action plan. In the evening, the document was already registered in the Parliament.

The previous version was registered in the Parliament on April 13 (draft resolution No. 3330).

On June 4, Prime Minister Shmyhal, when presenting a draft resolution "On the Action Plan of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine" from the parliamentary rostrum, called on the parliament to send this document for revision in order to introduce a new, revised version. The Verkhovna Rada supported this request.

According to Article 227 of the Rules of Procedure of the Verkhovna Rada, the decision to allow the Cabinet of Ministers to finalize the Government's action plan may be taken by the Verkhovna Rada only once.

If the Verkhovna Rada does not approve or send for revision the Government's action plan after consideration, the document shall be deemed not approved and shall not be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada within a year.

The action plan of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine may be re-submitted to the Verkhovna Rada not earlier than one year after the day of its disapproval.