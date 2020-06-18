Ukrainian parliament fails to vote for Vakarchuk's resignation

Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has not supported the resignation letter of the MP of Holos party Svyatoslav Vakarchuk. Only 175 MPs voted for the resolution.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"To terminate the mandate of the People's Deputy of Ukraine Svyatoslav Ivanovych Vakarchuk, elected in the national multi-member constituency, Holos political party, in connection with a personal letter on his resignation," the text of the resolution reads.

As we reported earlier, Vakarchuk stated about discarding mandate on June 14.

He stated that he considered his mission partially implemented as he had brought Holos party to the parliament. In March 2020, he handed over the leadership to MP Kira Rudyk. He refused from the active participation in the party’s activity to have more time to ‘unite and develop’.

Read more: Sviatoslav Vakarchuk discards parliamentary mandate

Svyatoslav Vakarchuk was the MP twice at VI and IX convocations. In 2007, he occupied 15th number at the list of the Our Ukraine–People's Self-Defense Bloc and got the parliamentarian mandate but discarded it in a year.