Ten regions and Kyiv city not ready to ease quarantine measures

As of June 19, Ukraine’s ten regions and Kyiv city do not meet all the necessary criteria for easing quarantine measures introduced to prevent the coronavirus spread, according to data provided by the Health Ministry.

As reported by Censor.NET.

In particular, Kyiv city, Vinnytsia, Volyn, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Rivne, Ternopil, Kharkiv and Chernivtsi regions are not ready to weaken quarantine yet.

The ministry explains that these regions have high incidence rate (total number of new COVID-19 cases in the past 7 days per 100 thousand population), high occupancy of beds in hospitals and low coverage of the population by PCR coronavirus testing.

The ministry notes that relevant data from Crimea and Sevastopol city are not available.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers on June 17 extended adaptive coronavirus quarantine in Ukraine until July 31.

On June 19, Ukraine reported 34,984 coronavirus cases, including 921 COVID-19 infections confirmed in the previous day.