14 regions not ready to ease quarantine measures

As of June 23, 14 regions in Ukraine do not meet all the necessary criteria for easing quarantine measures introduced to prevent the coronavirus spread, according to the Health Ministry.

Censor.NET reports citing Health Ministry press service.

"The transition of regions to the next stage of quarantine, which provides for the easing of lockdown restrictions, is possible if the epidemiological situation in the region meets the necessary criteria. These criteria reflect the control of virus transmission, the level of capacity of the treatment network, epidemiological facilities and the healthcare system, in general, to tackle the spread of the acute respiratory disease COVID-19 caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 and, respectively, allow the control over the epidemic situation at the level reached on the current date," reads the statement.

According to data provided by the Health Ministry, the following regions are not ready to weaken quarantine: Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Luhansk, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Rivne, Ternopil, and Chernivtsi regions.

On June 23, Ukraine reported a total of 38,074 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 1,035 deaths related to the disease and 16,956 recoveries.