Five countries open borders to Ukrainian tourists

Turkey, Egypt, Albania, Croatia and Montenegro have already opened their borders to Ukrainian tourists, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Kryklii has said.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

"The most popular question this summer - which countries have already opened their borders to Ukraine? Turkey, Egypt, Albania, Croatia (subject to hotel or guest house booking confirmation), Montenegro (in the event of a negative PCR test on COVID-19 done in the past 48 hours)," Kryklii wrote.

He added that due to the unstable epidemiological situation in Ukraine, other European borders, unfortunately, remain closed to Ukrainian tourists.

"However, foreigners, diplomats and citizens of Ukraine who have valid work or study contracts or residence permits in the EU, seafarers heading to a ship, citizens transiting through the EU are allowed to enter," Kryklii said.

He also noted that every two weeks the EU will review the list of countries from which it is possible to enter and, depending on the circumstances, will partially or completely remove travel restrictions or reintroduce them for specific countries.

According to him, depending on the development of the epidemiological situation in Ukraine, Georgia will make the decision on opening borders to Ukrainians.