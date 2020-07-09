Zelenskyi hopes students will go to school in September

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has said he expects that Ukraine will avoid a second wave of COVID-19 infections and that students will be able to go back to school in September, rather than continue distance learning.

He said this in the Volyn region on Thursday, July 9, at a meeting with journalists broadcast live on the Facebook page of the President's Office.

"We believe that there will be no [second] wave and therefore children will be able to study in a normal social sphere and to communicate normally," Zelenskyi said.

At the same time, he said it was currently impossible to say for sure whether students will study in schools or remotely from September 1, given the difficulties in controlling the spread of coronavirus.

Zelenskyi said that distance learning required technical support.

"If we talk about September, I think we are not ready yet [for distance learning] technically. If there is distance learning, we need to have 3G, 4G all over the country," he said.

He added that mobile and Internet communications had been improving in Ukraine since July 1 according to the plan of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.