Ukraine government to fully fund bone marrow transplant

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved amendments to the resolution on transplantation, which provide for the possibility of financing all the costs of allogeneic bone marrow transplantation, including the receipt of donor material.

A respective decision was made at a government meeting on July 15.

"We propose amending the resolution that regulates transplantation in Ukraine. For the first time in Ukraine's history, the amendments to the resolution provide an opportunity to finance all costs of allogeneic bone marrow transplantation, taking into account the costs of the receipt of donor material from the World Marrow Donor Association," Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said at the meeting.

The amendments also propose expanding the list of health institutions as potential participants in a pilot transplant project to 12 institutions.

Two types of bone marrow transplantation are performed in Ukraine: autologous (the patient receives his or her own bone marrow) and allogeneic (the patient receives bone marrow from a family donor).