Invaders fire artillery, mortars in Donbas. One Ukrainian soldier killed

On July 20, armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas 17 times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy used 122mm artillery systems, 82mm and 120mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, sniping weapons, and small arms to attack Ukrainian positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy used 122mm artillery systems and 120mm mortars to shell Ukrainian positions near Myronivsky (75km north-east of Donetsk); grenade launchers, sniping weapons, and small arms – outside Shumy (41km north of Donetsk); 120mm and 82mm mortars – in the area of Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk) and Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk); grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns – near Prychepylivka (50km north-west of Luhansk), Popasna (69km west of Luhansk), Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-occupation troops fired grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk), Opytne (12km north-west of Donetsk), Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk), Hnutove (20km north-east of Mariupol), Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk), Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol), Kamyanka (62km south of Donetsk), Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol).

One Ukrainian soldier was killed, another one was wounded over the past day.

Today, the Russian armed formations have not opened fire yet.