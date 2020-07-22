Suspicious suitcase found near railway station in Kyiv

Vokzalna metro station in Kyiv is now closed for entry and exit.

Censor.NET reports citing Kyiv.Operatyvnyi post Facebook.

According to the administration, law enforcement officers are conducting an inspection, information about the opening of the station will be published immediately after it is checked.

At the same time, Kyiv.Operatyvnyi reported on Facebook that a suspicious suitcase had been found near the Vokzalna metro station. A mass evacuation of people is underway.

Telegram-channel Kyiv Metro Alerts reports that the station was closed due to an anonymous call about the mining of the station.

Another report appeared on the Internet a little later that a new suspicious suitcase was found at Cosmonauts Square in Solomyansky district. The territory is closed off.