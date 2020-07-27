Invaders break ceasefire despite agreements

On Monday, July 27, the invaders broke a truce in Donbas, despite the ceasefire agreements.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Joint Forces Commander Volodymyr Kravchenko said this at a briefing on Monday.

"Unfortunately, today at 00:20 and 00:45, the enemy fired at a unit of the 36th marine brigade from small arms and heavy machine guns. No casualties among Ukrainian troops have been reported. Our units have not returned fire," the commander said.

He noted that as a result of the shelling, there was no threat to the life and health of the military personnel.

In addition, at around 9:00, the invaders used hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers to launch three attacks in the zone of the 79th brigade.

As reported, from today, retaliatory fire responding to an offensive operation is only permissible if it occurs at the order made by the respective leadership of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The TCG shall be notified of the issuance of such orders.

During a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) in Minsk on July 22, the parties agreed on a complete and comprehensive ceasefire on the contact line in Donbas from July 27.