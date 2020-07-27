Peskov: Russia does not guarantee observance of ceasefire in Donbas

The Russian president's press secretary Dmitry Peskov has stated that Russia cannot guarantee observance of ceasefire in Donbas because Russia is allegedly not a party to the conflict.

"Commitment to [agreements] at the level of the Normandy format is one thing, but I don’t think we can talk about any guarantees from Russian side in this case because Russia is not a party to the conflict in south-eastern Ukraine," Peskov said.

According to him, the agreement on indefinite ceasefire in Donbas is "a decision that deserves a very high assessment and brings satisfaction" and "it will be important that both sides fully adhere to their obligations and agreements."

Peskov also commented on the telephone conversation between Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Vladimir Putin, saying that "the atmosphere of the conversation... was constructive, businesslike, and the conversation was meaningful."

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and President of Russia Vladimir Putin agreed during yesterday’s telephone conversation on the need to urgently implement additional measures to support the ceasefire in Donbas.

The establishment of a full and comprehensive ceasefire in Donbas on July 27 was agreed on by the Trilateral Contact Group during a video conference meeting on July 22.

However, JFO Commander Lieutenant General Volodymyr Kravchenko informed today that militants had already violated the ceasefire and fired on positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donbas at the beginning of the day.