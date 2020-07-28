Ukraine, Poland agree to prevent launch of Nord Stream 2

Ukraine and Poland reached a consensus on the harm of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Europe's energy security and agreed to prevent its establishment.

Censor.NET reports citing MFA press service.

"Dmytro Kuleba and Jacek Czaputowicz stressed that the Russian Nord Stream 2 project poses a threat to the energy security of Europe and agreed to take further steps to prevent its implementation," the statement said.

The parties agreed to develop last year's tripartite Memorandum of Understanding between Ukraine, Poland, and the United States on cooperation in the energy sector in order to diversify energy sources.

As we reported earlier, the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, opposed the plans of the U.S. to expand extraterritorial sanctions on a number of projects, including Nord Stream 2.

Read more: UIA plane crash: Kuleba clarifies when Iranians will arrive in Ukraine

"I am deeply concerned at the growing use of sanctions, or the threat of sanctions, by the United States against European companies and interests. We have witnessed this developing trend in the cases of Iran, Cuba, the International Criminal Court and most recently the Nordstream 2 and Turkstream projects," Borrell said.