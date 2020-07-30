Bad weather leaves 52 towns and villages in Ukraine without electricity

Adverse weather conditions have left 52 populated areas in five regions of Ukraine without electricity, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports.

Censor.NET reports citing State Emergency Service of Ukraine press service.

"As of 7:00 on July 30, bad weather conditions (rain, thunderstorm, and wind gusts) caused blackouts in 52 populated areas in five regions, in particular: Chernihiv region – 23 populated areas, Rivne region – 13, Sumy region – 10, Volyn region – 3, and Chernivtsi region – 3," reads the report.

Emergency response teams of regional power distribution companies have been involved in the restoration of power supply.

