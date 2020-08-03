'Kyiv terrorist' captured alive, no explosion happened. VIDEO

A citizen of Uzbekistan who was in the building of the Leonardo business center in Kyiv and claiming that he has explosives in his backpack was captured alive, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko has said.

Censor.NET reports citing SBU press service.

"The terrorist was captured alive. The explosion did not happen. Explosives technicians are working on the spot. Then the trial and a long prison sentence will be started," Gerashchenko said on Facebook on Monday.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) also announced a successful operation to capture the terrorist.

"The operation was carried out successfully, the criminal was detained," SBU officer Serhiy Pun told reporters near the site of the operation.

The press center of the SBU told the agency that a terrorist was detained by the special forces unit called Alpha. Currently, the premises are being checked for explosive items, the press center said.

As reported, at about noon Monday, a man entered the Universal Bank office in the Leonardo business center on the intersection of Volodymyrska and Khmelnytskoho streets in the center of Kyiv, said he had a bomb in his backpack and asked to call the police. The employees of the banking institution left the premises, and the department head volunteered to remain.

According to preliminary information, the terrorist was a citizen of Uzbekistan, a native of Samarkand, Sukhrob Karimov, born in 1988. He demanded access to media and live coverage to make a statement.

The traffic on Volodymyrska Street was blocked on the section between Khmelnytskoho Street and Shevchenko Boulevard during the incident.

