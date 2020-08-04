Ukraine lifts ban on exports of masks, respirators

The ban on the export of personal protective equipment, which was in effect in Ukraine due to coronavirus, has been lifted.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Ukraine's Deputy Minister for Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture Taras Kachka informed on his Facebook page.

"The ban on the export of personal protective equipment has been lifted. This is the last export ban, which was in effect due to coronavirus ... The Economy Ministry and the Health Ministry agreed that it is possible to move away from the ban to export monitoring. The Government supported this decision. Therefore, on August 1, the ban expired and was not extended," he wrote.

As reported, in March, the Government banned the exports of anti-epidemic goods, including masks and respirators, in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus on the territory of Ukraine.

As of August 3, Ukraine reports 73,158 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases.