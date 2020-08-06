Kyiv observes 180 new cases of Covid-19 in 24hrs

Over the last 24 hours, 180 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Kyiv.

As reported by Censor.NET.

8,992 people have been diagnosed with the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

Speaking of patients:

102 women - aged 18 to 82 years;

67 men - aged 21 to 81;

11 children -(four girls aged three to 16 and seven boys aged three to 11).

22 patients were taken to the city's medical institution. The rest are at home in self-isolation under the supervision of doctors. Three people died in one day.