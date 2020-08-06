Zelenskyi confirms Fokin's participation in TCG

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi confirmed that Ukrainian First Prime Minister Vitold Fokin (1990-1992) will work in the Ukrainian delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on resolving the situation in Donbas.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"We have invited Leonid Makarovych [Kravchuk]. Mr. Fokin, our Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Reznikov and Mr. Demchenko [First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Ruslan Demchenko], who is here, will work with him. We have a rather powerful group. I see now only an increase in the number of negotiations and meetings," he said at a briefing on Thursday in the town of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region.

Zelenskyi said that first President of Ukraine Kravchuk was elected Head of the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG, since he is a wise, experienced, educated person who has authority throughout Ukraine, and even in the temporarily occupied territories.

The president said that former Head of the delegation to the TCG, second President of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma really did a great job, which was not always visible to the public, because the TCG meetings are closed, and people only see reports after these meetings, which last for hours. "He is really tired. There is no other reason. We are grateful to him again," he said.

As reported, on July 31, Kravchuk said that first Prime Minister of Ukraine (1990-1992) Vitold Fokin could join the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG.