Nine regions not ready to ease lockdown restrictions – Health Ministry

Nine regions of Ukraine do not meet all the necessary criteria for easing quarantine measures as of August 10, according to data provided by the Health Ministry.

As reported by Censor.NET.

In particular, Volyn, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Odesa, Rivne, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernivtsi regions are not yet ready to ease lockdown restrictions.

Information on the spread of coronavirus in Crimea and the city of Sevastopol is not available.

Read more: Kyiv reports 66 new coronavirus cases

As of August 10, Ukraine reported 81,957 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,008 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours.