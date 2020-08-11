Ukraine, Israel concerned over possible mass Hasidic pilgrimage to Uman - Nemchinov

The foreign ministries of Ukraine and Israel are concerned about a possible mass pilgrimage of Hasidic pilgrims to Uman, Ukraine's Cherkasy region, in September to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov said.

According to him, this issue was discussed at a meeting of the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergency Situations.

"Between 5,000 and 10,000 Hasidic believers are expected [to visit Ukraine] this year. Given the epidemiological situation in Ukraine, this is of great concern to Ukraine and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel," Nemchinov said.

According to him, the commission instructed the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry to strengthen communication to inform foreign citizens about the restrictions currently in place in Ukraine.

For its part, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry should strengthen security during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah.

In addition, the State Border Guard Service was instructed to draw up the rules of stay in the country and inform foreigners about a possible ban on entry to Ukraine for several years if coronavirus lockdown restrictions are violated, the minister said.

"In addition, it was emphasized at the commission meeting that in 2020, Ukrainian Christians and Muslims refrained from attending mass events during the celebration of their biggest religious holidays," Nemchinov added.

As of August 11, Ukraine reported 83,115 cases of COVID-19, including 1,158 new cases recorded on August 10.

On July 17, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said the government would fully consider the possibility of Hasidic pilgrims arriving in Ukraine this fall and would make a well-thought-out decision.

The city of Uman, where Rebbe Nachman of Breslov, the founder of the Breslov Hasidic movement, was buried, is a site of mass pilgrimage for followers of his teachings. In autumn, 20,000-30,000 pilgrims from different countries come to the city to celebrate the Jewish New Year.

This year, Rosh Hashanah falls on September 18-20.