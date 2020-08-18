Lithuanian Seimas does not recognize results of Belarus presidential election

The Seimas of the Republic of Lithuania does not recognize the results of the presidential election in Belarus.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

Fully supporting the determination of Belarusian people to build the future of their country in accordance with the principles of democracy, rule of law and human rights, members of the Seimas expressed their position in the adopted resolution "On the situation in the Republic of Belarus after the rigged presidential election."

"In this resolution, we, first of all, support the determination of the Belarusian people. We do not recognize the results of August 9 elections. We do not consider Alexander Lukashenko the legitimate leader of the Republic of Belarus. We demand new, transparent presidential and parliamentary elections in accordance with democratic procedures," Lithuanian Seimas added.

