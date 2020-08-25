Tikhanovskaya declares peaceful revolution in Belarus

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the leader of the Belarusian opposition, has announced the beginning of a peaceful revolution in the country.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

She stated this during a speech at a meeting of the European Parliament.

"We are no longer the opposition. We represent the majority. A peaceful revolution is taking place now," Tsikhanouskaya said.

"We have already provided significant support to Belarus through the Eastern Partnership program, but now it is more important than ever to be close to the Belarusian people and to redirect funds away from the Belarusian authorities towards civil society and vulnerable groups. The European Commission is now mobilizing an additional 53 million euros to support the Belarusian people in these difficult times," said Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Commission.