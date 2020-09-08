ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12384 visitors online
News
4 099 25
questioning (131) taxes (119) Masi Nayyem (9) SBI (294) Geo Leros (8)

MP Leros Refuses To Testify To SBI

MP Leros Refuses To Testify To SBI

Member of Parliament Geo Leros refused to testify to the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

As reported by Censor.NET.

The press service of the SBI announced this.

"He used the right provided for by Article 63 of the Constitution of Ukraine and refused to testify and answer questions," the authority said.

Leros was summoned for interrogation by the SBI on Tuesday on one of the cases, in particular regarding possible tax evasion.

Read more: Butusov summoned for interrogation

The Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada has expelled MP Geo Leros from the faction's members.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 