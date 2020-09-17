Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas twice, no casualties reported

Over the past day, September 16, two violations of the ceasefire by the armed formations of the Russian Federation have been recorded in the area of responsibility of Ukrainian brigades.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

In particular, the enemy used an under-barrel grenade launcher to fire at Ukrainian positions near Katerynivka (64km west of Luhansk) and small arms – in the area of Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk), the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Headquarters reported on Facebook.

The shots were provocative, so Ukrainian servicepersons did not fire back.

No casualties among Joint Forces personnel were reported over the past day.

Unfortunately, a Ukrainian defender died as a result of the careless handling of a grenade near Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk).

Since the beginning of the current day, September 17, the ceasefire has been observed in all sectors of the front. No violations have been recorded.

Ukrainian soldiers continue to adhere to a full and comprehensive ceasefire and are ready to adequately respond to the enemy’s possible insidious actions.