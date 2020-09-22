Zelenskyi appoints Ukraine's ambassador to Sweden

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has appointed Andrii Plakhotniuk as Ukraine's ambassador to the Kingdom of Sweden.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The decree on his appointment, No.402/2020, has been published on the president’s website.

"To appoint Andrii Plakhotniuk as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Kingdom of Sweden," the document says.

Until now, Ukrainian diplomacy in Sweden has been represented by Chargé d'Affaires a.i. Olena Polunina.