Shmyhal Suggests IMF Start Its Mission’s Work Online
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has suggested that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) start the work of its mission in Ukraine online.
As reported by Censor.NET.
The press service of the Ukrainian Government has said this in a statement.
On September 21, Shmyhal had an online meeting with Alfred Kammer, the Director of the European Department at the International Monetary Fund.
Finance Minister, Serhii Marchenko, and a head Of the National Bank of Ukraine, Kyrylo Shevchenko, also took part in the meeting.
Finance Minister, Serhii Marchenko, is expecting the IMF's mission in the October – November period.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password