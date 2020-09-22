Shmyhal Suggests IMF Start Its Mission’s Work Online

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has suggested that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) start the work of its mission in Ukraine online.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The press service of the Ukrainian Government has said this in a statement.

On September 21, Shmyhal had an online meeting with Alfred Kammer, the Director of the European Department at the International Monetary Fund.

Finance Minister, Serhii Marchenko, and a head Of the National Bank of Ukraine, Kyrylo Shevchenko, also took part in the meeting.

Finance Minister, Serhii Marchenko, is expecting the IMF's mission in the October – November period.