EU responds to secret inauguration of Lukashenko

The inauguration of President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko that took place secretly on September 23 at the Palace of Independence in Minsk is devoid of any democratic legitimacy as High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell reported.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

The EU once again reiterates that the 9 August Belarus Presidential elections were neither free nor fair. The European Union does not recognise their falsified results. On this basis, the so-called ‘inauguration’ of 23 September 2020 and the new mandate claimed by Aleksandr Lukashenko lack any democratic legitimacy," Borrell stated.

The EU noted that this inauguration directly contradicts the will of the significant part of the population of Belarus expressed in numerous protests after elections and serves for further deepening of the political crisis in the country.

Meanwhile, the EU expects that the Belarusian authorities will restrain from any further repressions and violence aiming against Belarus and will release all detainees, including political prisoners.

"In light of the current situation, the EU is reviewing its relations with Belarus," the message said.