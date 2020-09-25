Almost $500,000 spent on Zelenskyi's flights from state budget

13.98 million hryvnias (494,890 dollars) were spent on the flights of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky from the state budget.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Zelenskyi’s most expensive flight was on the route Kyiv - Zurich - Tel Aviv - Kyiv, which took place in January. More than 2.5 million hryvnias (88,500 dollars) had to be spent on this flight. 1.05 million hryvnias (37,100 dollars) were allocated for the president's flight to the Munich conference in February.

Read more: Zelenskyi: Ukraine experiencing second coronavirus wave

It is also known that the flight to Rome to meet with the Pope cost 998,000 hryvnias (35,300 dollars).