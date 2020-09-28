EU ambassadors approve sanctions over Kerch Strait Bridge

The ambassadors of the EU member states have approved the imposition of sanctions against two people and four companies responsible for the construction of the Kerch Strait Bridge, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty correspondent Rikard Jozwiak has said.

"EU ambassadors have green lighted sanctions against 2 people and 4 companies responsible for the construction of the Kerch bridge," he wrote.

Jozwiak also added that the decision on sanctions would be formalized later this week.

