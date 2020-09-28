2 907 42
EU ambassadors approve sanctions over Kerch Strait Bridge
The ambassadors of the EU member states have approved the imposition of sanctions against two people and four companies responsible for the construction of the Kerch Strait Bridge, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty correspondent Rikard Jozwiak has said.
Censor.NET reports citing his post on Twitter.
"EU ambassadors have green lighted sanctions against 2 people and 4 companies responsible for the construction of the Kerch bridge," he wrote.
Jozwiak also added that the decision on sanctions would be formalized later this week.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password