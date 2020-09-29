Servant of People faction plans to hold meeting in Donbas – Arakhamia
The Servant of the People parliamentary faction plans to hold a visiting session in Donbas, the faction's leader David Arakhamia said.
Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.
"Servant of the People is planning a meeting of the faction in Donbas, in fact, in the zero zone," Arahamia told journalists in Kyiv on Tuesday.
He said that it will be tentatively held next week.
