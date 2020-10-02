EU expands sanctions list over Kerch Bridge construction

The European Council has added two individuals and four entities to the list of those individuals and entities subject to restrictive measures in respect of actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, according to a press release of the Council of the EU.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"These measures were adopted in the light of the role played by these people and entities in the construction of the bridge and railway tracks linking Russia to the illegally annexed Crimean peninsula via the Kerch Strait, and further isolating Crimea from Ukraine," the document says.

The list of persons and entities that were included in the EU sanctions list in connection with their participation in the construction of the Kerch Bridge was published in the Official Journal of the European Union on October 1, 2020.

The sanctions, which now apply to a total of 177 individuals and 48 entities, include a travel ban and an asset freeze.

Read more: U.S. does not recognize Russian local elections in temporarily occupied Crimea

Individual restrictive measures were first applied on March 17, 2014 in response to the unprovoked actions deliberately undermining and destabilising the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

The European Union does not recognise the illegal annexation of Crimea and of the city of Sevastopol by the Russian Federation, and continues to condemn the Russian violation of international law. Moreover, the EU remains unwavering in its support for the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.