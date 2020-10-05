Borrell to represent European Commission president at EU-Ukraine summit

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will not be able to take part in the EU-Ukraine summit, which will be held in Brussels on October 6, due to self-isolation. At the summit, she will be represented by EU High Representative / Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell.

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

European Commission's chief spokesperson Eric Mamer said this at a press briefing on Monday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that she had gone into self-isolation due to contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus.

The annual EU-Ukraine summit is to take place in Brussels on Tuesday, October 6. The president of the European Commission was supposed to attend the event.

The previous EU-Ukraine summit took place in July last year. Following the summit, agreements were signed on financial support for civil society, decentralization, anti-corruption measures and reforms.