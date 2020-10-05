Zelenskyi: 2021 will be the beginning of ‘paperless regime’

Starting from 2021, Ukraine will begin to implement a "paperless regime", when public authorities no longer require citizens to provide paper certificates or other documents to receive public services.

As reported by Censor.NET.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said this during the Diia Summit on Monday, October 5.

"2021 will be the beginning of the country's entry into a "paperless regime". This will apply to all public bodies, and, most importantly, a government agency will not be able to require Ukrainians to provide certificates or numerous paper documents in order to receive certain public services," the President stressed.

He stressed that over the past year, Ukraine had become the fourth country in Europe to provide a digital driver's license, and the first country in the world to have a digital passport, with which one can travel or open a bank account online.

According to the President, a digital Ukraine will contribute to powerful economic development, because the share of the digital economy in the world is growing very fast.