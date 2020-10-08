Ukrainians ready to support five parties in local elections

Five parties can overcome the 5% threshold in Ukraine's local elections due to be held on October 25 this year, according to a survey conducted by the Rating Sociological Group.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"According to the results of the aggregate rating of parties in the local elections as of October 7, five parties overcome the conditional 5% barrier: Servant of the People - 17.2% of those who have made the decision and intend to go to the polls, Opposition Platform-For Life - 12.6%, European Solidarity - 11.7%, Fatherland - 7.5%, and For the Future - 7.2%. Almost all of these parties have improved their results over the past week," the report reads.

Some 4% of respondents are ready to support the Nash Krai (Our Land) party, 3.9% - Oleh Liashko's Radical Party, 3% - Vitali Klitschko's UDAR party, 2.6% - the Party of Shariy, and 2.4% - Svoboda. Voice, Victory of Palchevsky and Strength and Honor can get 1.6% of the vote each. One percent of those polled are ready to back the Proposition party.

The gross rating of other parties (mostly local ones) that participate in local elections and were included in the list for the survey is 22.2%.

A total of 5,000 respondents were interviewed in all regions of Ukraine, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas. The poll's margin of error does not exceed 1.4%. The survey was conducted on October 4-7, 2020.