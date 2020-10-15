Holidays in Kyiv schools to start on Oct 21 – Klitschko

In Kyiv, school holidays will start on October 21, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"As for the educational process in the capital, Kyiv schoolchildren will go on vacation from October 21," Klitschko said during an online press conference on Thursday.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine recommended that institutions of general secondary education establish holidays from October 15 to October 30, with a further transition to distance and blended education, taking into account the epidemiological situation.

In the administrative and territorial units in which the "red" level of epidemic danger is established, it is prohibited for students for education to attend educational institutions, except for students (pupils) of special schools, educational and rehabilitation centers, provided that they comply with the relevant sanitary and anti-epidemic measures and the implementation of mandatory daily control health status of students.

This exception was made due to the fact that the occupancy of classes in special institutions of general secondary education, health resort schools and boarding schools is from 6 to 12 people, the average occupancy of preschool institutions is 115 people, which makes it possible to provide all the necessary sanitary and anti-epidemic measures.