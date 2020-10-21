Zelenskyi signs law on intelligence

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has officially signed the Law "On intelligence", which was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on September 17, 2020.

"Today I am signing the Law of Ukraine ‘On intelligence’ adopted by the Verkhovna Rada. Implementation of this law’s provisions will create an effective system of Ukrainian intelligence that will meet the nature and scale of current threats to Ukraine's national security," Zelenskyi said.

According to him, supporting intelligence at the legislative level will facilitate the timely detection, prevention, and neutralization of threats as well as increase its ability to obtain and provide consumers with quality intelligence.

As we reported earlier, Zelenskyi stated that Ukraine required a full-fledged development strategy.

"Ukraine needs a full-fledged development strategy, not for two, three, or five years. We should stop measuring Ukraine's progress by political cadences. We need a clear vision of where and why our economy should move by 2030. I know that such work has been carried out by the government, so together with the results of our state’s audit we are waiting for the presentation of Ukraine's economic vectors by 2030," he said.