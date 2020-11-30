Ukrainian govt announces date for introduction of lockdown, - source

The Cabinet of Ministers has agreed on the date for the introduction of the total lockdown.

Censor.NET reports citing Segodnya.ua.

"The two-week option was rejected. The following dates were chosen - from December 23 to January 15. Details will be known this Wednesday," the source shared.

This issue will also be discussed by the leadership of Ukraine.

The results of the meeting will be announced as soon as possible so that the population and business can prepare for the possible introduction of strict quarantine.