News Anti-epidemic measures and restrictions
Ukrainian govt announces date for introduction of lockdown, - source

Ukrainian govt announces date for introduction of lockdown, - source

The Cabinet of Ministers has agreed on the date for the introduction of the total lockdown.

Censor.NET reports citing Segodnya.ua

"The two-week option was rejected. The following dates were chosen - from December 23 to January 15. Details will be known this Wednesday," the source shared.

This issue will also be discussed by the leadership of Ukraine.

Read more: Ukraine reports 9,946 new COVID-19 cases

The results of the meeting will be announced as soon as possible so that the population and business can prepare for the possible introduction of strict quarantine.

